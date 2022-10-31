Machar colony incident: IG Sindh briefs Sindh cabinet

KARACHI: The inspector general (IG) of Sindh police Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday briefed the provincial cabinet on the lynching of two young men in the Machar colony area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the IG Sindh told the cabinet in a briefing that the two young men, an engineer and his staff member, were on duty to check the tower of a telecom company.

The workers were carrying a medical kit in their car but the people doubted that they are using drugs to intoxicate children and then kidnap them, the IG police added.

The Sindh Cabinet was told that the culprits were identified and arrested with the help of different videos of the incident available to the police. The IG Sindh police further added that a special police force should be made to curb such mob lynching.

Chief minister (CM) Sindh said that such incidents will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against those who take the law into their hands.

The Sindh government also announced Rs 50 lac for the families of both the deceased workers.

Earlier, the Sindh police arrested another main suspect involved in the mob lynching of two young men in the Machar Colony area of Karachi.

The arrest was made with the help of different videos of the incident available to the police. So far, the police have arrested 59 suspects during targeted operations. Ten out of 59 suspects have been identified by the eyewitnesses, the police said.

Karachi police swung into action against the mob lynching of two persons in Machar Colony on Friday who were later identified as the workers of a telecom company.

Police said that eight suspects were identified with the help of available videos of the lynching incident, adding that addresses and other information about eight suspects involved in hurling stones at the victims had been collected.

