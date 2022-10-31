Machar colony incident: Police arrest another main suspect

KARACHI: The Sindh police on Monday arrested another main suspect involved in the mob lynching of two young men in the Machar Colony area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

The arrest of the main suspect was confirmed by SSP Kemari Fida Hussain Janwari.

The latest arrest was made with the help of different videos of the incident available to the police. So far, the police have arrested 59 suspects during targeted operations. Ten out of 59 suspects have been identified by the eyewitnesses, the police said.

Karachi police swung into action against the mob lynching of two persons in Machar Colony on Friday who were later identified as the workers of a telecom company.

Police said that eight suspects were identified with the help of available videos of the lynching incident, adding that addresses and other information about eight suspects involved in hurling stones at the victims had been collected.

According to police, an eyewitness also identified the arrested men.

The families of the deceased employees received their bodies from Civil Hospital. According to the relatives, the deceased will be laid to rest in their ancestral areas of Naushahro Feroze and Thatta.

The policeman said the employees who were trying to save their lives from the mob in the car were dragged down and tortured to death with construction blocks.

