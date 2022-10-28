Karachi: Mob kills two telecom workers on pretext of dacoits

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, two employees of a telecom company were tortured to death by an enraged mob in Karachi on the pretext of dacoits, said police on Friday.

The incident took place in Machar Colony, where two employees of the telecom company were tortured to death by the mob when they came to check the signals of the cellular network in the area.

Detailing the incident, SSP Kemari Fida Hussain Janwari said Machar Colony is a backward area of the city and the enraged mob attacked the employees of the telecom company on the rumors that dacoits have landed in the area to kidnap children.

SSP Janwari said the case would be investigated on merit and culprits involved in the incident will be held accountable.

On the other hand, an eyewitness said panic erupted in the area when they were providing security to the anti-polio teams in the area.

He said the enraged mob attacked the employees of the telecom company and policemen who interfered to save their lives.

The policeman said the employees who were trying to save their lives from the mob in the car were dragged down and tortured to death with the construction blocks.

