SHC rejects bail of suspects in Machar Colony lunching case

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday dismissed the bail petition accused in the Machar Colony lynching case, ARY News reported.

In a horrific incident that occurred on October 28, 2022, two persons were brutally tortured to death by an enraged mob in Karachi’s Machar Colony on the pretext of dacoits. The slain persons were later identified as the workers of a telecom company.

The enraged mob also attacked policemen who interfered to save the lives of the telecom workers. Following the gruesome incident, dozens of people were arrested by the police including the main suspects Saeed and Zubair.

Saeed and Zubair were booked in the case of provoking people for lynching of the two telecom workers. Advocate Naseer Panhwar in his arguments before the SHC said the suspects brutally tortured the telecom workers to death in Machar Colony.

The advocate further said the mob lynched both the telecom workers despite confirming their employment status in the company.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) while rejecting the bail plea of the suspects, ordered the lower court to immediately record the statements of the eyewitnesses in the Machar Colony lynching case.

Furthermore, the court also ruled that the suspects have the right to seek bail from the lower court.