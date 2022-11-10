Machar Colony mob lynching: Karachi police arrest another suspect

KARACHI: Karachi police arrested one more suspect with the help of the available videos of the Machar Colony lynching incident, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a horrific incident that occurred on October 28, two persons were brutally tortured to death by an enraged mob in Karachi’s Machar Colony on the pretext of dacoits. The slain persons were later identified as the workers of a telecom company.

READ: MACHAR COLONY LYNCHING: POLICE ARREST MORE SUSPECTS

The enraged mob had also attacked policemen who interfered to save the lives of the telecom workers.

Dozens of suspects have been arrested by the Karachi police with the assistance of video evidence. Police said that one more suspect was arrested after being identified from the incident’s video.

Police added that the accused was also present at the crime scene and all suspects will be arrested.

READ: WITNESSES IDENTIFY FOUR MACHAR COLONY LYNCHING ACCUSED IN COURT

After taking notice of the mob lynching incident, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had said that such incidents will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against those who take the law into their hands.

The Sindh government had also announced Rs5 million for the families of both the deceased workers.

Comments