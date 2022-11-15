Machar colony lynching: suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent all 35 suspects to jail on judicial remand in the case of mob lynching of two young men in the Machar Colony area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, all the 35 suspects involved in the mob lynching of two young men were presented before the court.

The investigation officer told the court that two more suspects have been arrested on the identification of other suspects. Upon the information provided by the suspects, raids were conducted in other cities as well, he added.

The court sent the two new suspects on Physical remand until November 23 while the rest of the 33 suspects were sent to jail on judicial remand.

Furthermore, the ATC ordered to complete the investigation and submit the challan on next hearing. The court also ordered to present the suspects again on November 24.

Earlier, Sindh police arrested one more suspect with the help of the available videos of the Machar Colony lynching incident.

In a horrific incident that occurred on October 28, two persons were brutally tortured to death by an enraged mob in Karachi’s Machar Colony on the pretext of dacoits. The slain persons were later identified as the workers of a telecom company.

