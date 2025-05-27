web analytics
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Why did Machine Gun Kelly walk AMAs red carpet but skip the show?

American singer-rapper Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), revealed why the new dad was forced to skip the American Music Awards 2025, despite walking the red carpet.

Singer-actor Machine Gun Kelly, who now goes professionally as MGK, was among the long list of celebrities who gave the prestigious AMAs ceremony a miss this year. However, the ‘Bloody Valentine’ singer’s absence from the event came as a surprise, since he was spotted walking the awards red carpet before the show.

Speaking to a foreign publication, MGK revealed that he was forced to skip the event due to a personal reason, as he had to take care of his two-month-old baby girl, who was sick on Monday.

“She has a little bit of a fever. So I’m gonna just walk the carpet and go back, you know what I mean,” he said on the red carpet. “And handle my business.”

“Give her my pheromones, and let her heal up,” he added.

Moreover, MGK, who is also the father of an elder daughter, Casie, 15, with his teenage love Emma Cannon, gushed, “I was born to be a dad. Yeah, it’s my purpose.”

For the unversed, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, aka MGK, 35, and Hollywood diva Megan Fox, 39, who had been in a relationship since 2020, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, this March, she announced via an Instagram post.

Also Read: Billie Eilish wins big at American Music Awards 2025

