Madame Tussauds modifies Justin Bieber’s statue after baby announcement

Madame Tussauds London has modified singer Justin Bieber’s wax statue following the announcement that his wife Hailey was expecting their first child.

In a post on Instagram, Madame Tussauds London shared pictures of his altered wax statue showing him wearing a white sweatshirt and a black hat.

The major change is the addition of a baby carrier across his chest, with a baby inside.

Madame Tussauds captioned the post with, “Baby, Baby, Baby OH! Congratulations @justinbieber and Hailey!! Thought we’d try help out before the big day!”

It is pertinent to mention that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin on May 9 announced that they were expecting their first child.

In a series of photos and videos shared on social media, Hailey was seen wearing a white lace dress with a visible baby bump.

The photos also showed the couple renewing their wedding vows in what appeared to be a pregnancy photoshoot.

The two tied the knot in September 2018 in New York City two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas that July.

A year later in September, the two hosted a second wedding ceremony in front of family and friends.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin exchanged vows and Tiffany wedding bands at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina.