Justin, Hailey Bieber expecting their first child!

Celebrity couple Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are expecting their first child together.

Congratulations are in order for the supermodel-turned-beauty mogul Hailey Baldwin, 27, and Canadian singer Justin Bieber, 30, who are soon going to be first-time parents, as the couple announced their pregnancy.

Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Friday, the supermodel posted a five-visual gallery, flaunting her growing baby bump in a lacy white dress, while, Bieber gently placed his arms around her belly, showing off their matching wedding rings. Baldwin kept the caption simple and only tagged her husband’s Insta handle.

The singer also posted an identical post on his account and tagged his better half.

The announcement posts received over 20 million likes and thousands of their fans and the fraternity swamped the comments section of the post with heartfelt wishes for the parents-to-be.

Pertinent to note here that singer Justin Bieber married supermodel Hailey Baldwin at a courthouse wedding in 2018. They later tied the knot in front of family and friends the following year.

There were speculations of the troubled marriage of the two since last year, while it was also reported by a celebrity magazine in March this year that the ‘Rhode’ founder is considering trial separation from the ‘Peaches’ hitmaker.

However, with the latest development, it can be confirmed that all is well in the Bieber paradise.

