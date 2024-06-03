PTI founder, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court 

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has transferred PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi Nikah Case to another court, ARY News reported.

As per details, the case has been transferred to the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka.

Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand had written a letter to the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court requesting the transfer of the case after Khawar Manika had objected to Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand.

After the approval of the transfer plea, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka will now hear the appeals against the sentence in the Nikah case.

During the last hearing on May 29, Khawar Maneka’s counsel requested Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand to transfer the case to another judge as Maneka “don’t want the case verdict from you.”

Letter to High Court

Later the Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand wrote a letter to the High Court regarding the ongoing Nikah case of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

In the letter, the judge stated that Khawar Manika expressed no confidence against him in the court during today’s hearing.

READ: Court reserves verdict on PTI founder, Bushra’s iddat appeals

The judge also mentioned that Khawar Maneka’s plea was previously dismissed on April 30, 2024.

He stated the complainant’s lawyer has always tried to delay the proceedings by making excuses. The judge believes that it is not appropriate to raise specific objections against the presiding officer.

Arjumand said that arguments from both sides were heard in detail in this case.

He requested the High Court that these appeals be transferred to any other court that holds the authority to hear this case and a timeframe could also be set for the disposal of these appeals.

Imran Khan – Bushra Bibi marriage

The former prime minister married Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in Lahore.

The ceremony was attended by only close relatives, including the bride’s mother, and friends. PTI founder’s sisters, however, were not in attendance.

Mufti Saeed had performed the nikah in the presence of former Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari who appeared as witnesses.

Last year, Khawar Maneka — Bibi’s former husband, who had approached the court — had claimed that the marriage was illegal and against the laws of Sharia.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were originally accused of marrying within the three-month “iddat period” that follows a divorce. Additionally, Maneka has accused them of fornication.

Sentence

Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi awarded 7 years imprisonment in the ‘un-Islamic’ iddat case.

The reserved verdict in the ‘un-Islamic’ nikah case against Imran Khan and former First Lady, Bushra Bibi was announced by Judge Qudratullah.

The court sentenced the PTI founder Imran and Bushra Bibi to 7 years imprisonment and Rs 500,000 fine against each.