‘Please don’t hit me…’: Raveena Tandon attacked by mob in Mumbai

Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon was attacked by a mob in Mumbai’s Bandra over the weekend after her driver was accused of rash driving by them.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As seen in the widely circulated video on social media, a mob attacked Raveena Tandon outside her house in Bandra, in the late hours of Saturday, while the Bollywood actor kept pleading not to ‘hit’ as she tried to defend herself from the assault.

They alleged the actor’s driver of rash driving, further claiming that Tandon came out of her car in a drunken state to defend her driver. However, the sources suggest that her car did not touch anyone and no individual was hurt.

In the viral clip, Tandon can be seen surrounded by the mob, who attacked her and were seen calling the police on the scene, while a woman in the group shouted, “My nose is bleeding. She [Raveena] assaulted me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

On the other hand, the Bollywood celebrity is seen requesting the onlookers not to record her video and also pleaded to the mob, “Don’t push. Please don’t hit me,” while the crowd continued to scream, “Maaro isko (Hit her).”

On the work front, Tandon was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s thriller series ‘Karmma Calling’. Next, she has Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ and Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Ghudchadi’ in the kitty.

Raveena Tandon wants ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ remake with THESE actors