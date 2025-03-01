‘Madame Web’ named Razzie worst picture of the year

‘Madame Web’, an American superhero film featuring the Marvel Comics character of the same name, nabbed the most wins at the 45th Razzie Awards on Friday, including worst picture, actress and screenplay.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The Razzie Awards are the annual Oscar spoof that spotlights Hollywood’s worst performances.

‘Seinfeld’ actor Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix satire about the cereal industry, ‘Unfrosted’, scored two wins for Worst Actor for Seinfeld and Worst Supporting Actress for Amy Schumer.

Tying with ‘Unfrosted’, ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ and ‘Megalopolis’ were both crowned with two wins.

‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ won for the worst prequel, sequel, remake or rip-off and screen combo, while ‘Megalopolis’ earned esteemed filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola worst director and Jon Voight worst supporting actor.