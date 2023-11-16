‘Madame Web’ trailer reveals all Spider-Man characters joining Marvel franchise

Sony Pictures finally dropped the hotly-anticipated trailer of the first Marvel release of 2024, ‘Madame Web’, starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, on Wednesday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

One of the very few Marvel films scheduled to release next year, the debut trailer of ‘Madame Web’, is out now, giving a peek into what is said to be a stand-alone origin story of the titular Cassandra Webb – a mutant with clairvoyant powers whose psychic abilities allow her to tap into the ‘spider world’ – essayed by Johnson, who officially joins Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU) with the movie.

Along with Johnson, the superhero film also stars the young starlet Sydney Sweeney in another pivotal role of Julia Carpenter aka Spider-Woman.

The synopsis of the film suggests that Webb is ‘forced to confront revelations about her past and forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures… if they can all survive a deadly present’.

Apart from the two, the woman web-slinger title features Celeste O’Connor as Mattie Franklin aka Spider-Woman, Isabela Merced (Anya Corazon/Araña/Spider-Girl) and Tahar Rahim (Ezekiel Sims) along with Mike Epps, Adam Scott, Emma Roberts and Zosia Mamet.

Directed by S.J. Clarkson, based on a script from Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama, ‘Madame Web’ is smoothly on track for the February 2024 release as Hollywood moves past the SAG-AFTRA strike.

‘The Marvels’ producer speaks up on end-credit scene