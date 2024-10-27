Madhuri Dixit addresses ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, ‘Singham Again’ box office clash

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has opened up on the upcoming box office clash between her film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” and “Singham Again.”

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ stars Madhuri Dixit alongside actors Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. The film is set for a box office clash with ‘Singham Again’ on November 1.

‘Singham Again’ led by Ajay Devgn also stars actor Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor.

Responding to a question regarding the clash, the Bollywood star left it to the audience to decide which movie they would like to watch.

On the performance of her upcoming title, Madhuri said that her team worked very hard to make a “good product”.

According to the actress, similar clashes have happened during the earlier days of her acting career.

“I think even in the past, I can’t remember Dil or Beta, two films had released at the same time, and similarly, like big star cast in both the movies and everything, and both movies did well. So you never know,” she said.

“It’s up to the audience; basically, they have to decide which one they have liked and which one they would like to see. And so the final test is in the theatre; that’s where everything will happen. So we can only hope for the best,” Madhuri Dixit added.

The Bollywood star was of the view that predicting the success of a film was a hard thing to do.

However, she expressed hope that fans would like ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and go to theatres to watch the movie.

