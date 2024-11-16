Madhuri Dixit breaks silence on her rivalry with late Sridevi

Two of the biggest female stars of Bollywood in the 90s, late actor Sridevi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit were often pitted against each other, giving rise to the speculations of her rivalry.

However, despite the constant buzz of their rivalry back in the day, Madhuri Dixit shared that she had immense respect for Sridevi, who worked across languages and achieved success everywhere with her sheer hard work.

“We both had a lot of respect and admiration for each other. I had respect for her as an actor as she worked in different languages, which was amazing, and she was successful across them,” said the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ actor in a new interview. “She was also very sweet to me.”

It is worth noting here that despite great anticipation for their maiden joint project, Ramesh Sippy’s ‘Zameen’, the film never saw the light of day, and the two stars never had the opportunity to share the screen space. However, the two did share a film in their filmography, ‘Pukar’ (2000), starring Dixit with Anil Kapoor, which was co-produced by the latter’s brother and sister-in-law, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi.

Speaking about the project, Dixit maintained, “We didn’t really get to talk much,” as she was acting in the film whereas Sridevi was more occupied with the production work. Hence, the two could not connect much on set and she moved to the U.S. soon after, following her marriage with Dr. Shriram Nene.

Notably, Sridevi passed away in February 2018, in UAE, due to an accidental drowning in a bathtub.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dixit was most recently seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, co-starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri.