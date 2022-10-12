Madhuri Dixit dances to Ali Zafar’s song ‘Sajania’, video goes viral

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit shared a video of her dancing to Ali Zafar’s song ‘Sajania‘ and it is going viral.

The prolific Bollywood star posted the viral video on the social media application Instagram. It showed the Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! star grooving to the beat of Ali Zafar’s song.

Her millions of fans liked the video and posted heartwarming comments .

Madhuri Dixit made her Bollywood debut with 1984’s ‘Abodh’.

She then starred in superhit projects with ‘Dayavan‘, ‘Ram Lakhan‘, ‘Parinda‘, ‘Kishen Kanhaiya‘, ‘Dil‘, ‘Beta‘, ‘Khalnayak‘, ‘Anjaam‘, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!‘, ‘Raja‘, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai‘, ‘Lajja‘, ‘Total Dhamaal‘ being some of them.

The prolific actor is a six-time Filmfare Award winner.

The 55-year-old made her web series with Netflix’s ‘The Fame Game‘ this year.

‘Stardom does not define me’

The Bollywood actor said she is poles apart from her ‘The Fame Game‘ character Anamika.

She said, “I am a very different person… for me, what is more, important is my kids, my family, my own happiness, my fan base. I like to give them glimpses through Twitter or whatever. But that’s also in my control how much I say.”

Moreover, she believed that an artist can not be limited by their ‘fame’. She said, “You should define stardom. What you do should define your stardom.”

The Beta actor said she is a normal person when she goes home.

