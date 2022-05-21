Madhuri Dixit praises positive change for female Bollywood characters

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit praised scriptwriters for making female characters with better roles.

Madhuri Dixit, in a conversation with an India-based news agency, said the previous women-based films showed characters as an angel or the ones seeking revenge.

“I think the writers are writing better scripts, better roles for women, where they know what to do with women,” the veteran actor said as quoted in the report. “Earlier, if you wanted to make something women-centric, it would be the same old trope, where you’re either an avenging angel or a victim.”

The Dil To Paagal Hai actor added the flaws in the characters to make them look good as it highlights nobody is perfect.

“Today very good roles are being written for women, they are very strong characters. They aren’t perfect, they have their flaws, and that’s what makes these characters so good. People can relate to these characters and look up to them at the same time,” the Hum Aapke Hain Kaun actor said.

She added: “This was true for The Fame Game as well — she is a fabulous character, she is a mother, she is a wife, she is a daughter but she is also a little flawed.”

