Madhuri Dixit relives ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ 25 years later!

Bollywood’s female superstar Madhuri Dixit Nene recreated her iconic dance from the musical saga ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ as the film marked its silver jubilee.

The celebrated actor-dancer of Bollywood, Dixit posted a new reel on her Insta handle to mark 25 glorious years of YRFs musical romance flick ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ starring herself with Shahrukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

Dressed in a red pantsuit and nude strappy block heels, the ‘Maja Ma’ star recreated the iconic steps of ‘Are Re Are’, originally shot with Khan and her. “Celebrating 25 years of Dil Toh Pagal Hai with my favourite song of the movie,” she wrote in the caption of the viral reel.

Millions of her fans on the social platform showered their love on the video with numerous likes and comments.

One of the most loved tracks in the entire Bollywood history was composed by Uttam Singh, while the vocals were lent by iconic singers Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan.

The soundtrack of the movie was the best-selling album of the year and sold over 12.5 million copies.

Moreover, ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ (1997), written and directed by the late Indian filmmaker Yash Chopra, was the highest-grossing film of the year as well.

