‘Pathetic’: Madhuri Dixit shares, then deletes ‘All eyes on Rafah’ post

Bollywood A-lister Madhuri Dixit disappointed her millions of fans as she deleted her ‘All eyes on Rafah’ story, hours after joining the voice on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Madhuri Dixit joined the social media campaign with 40 million others, including fellow Bollywood celebrities Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna, Sonakshi Sinha, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Triptii Dimri, Dia Mirza and Richa Chadha, to condemn the Israeli airstrike on the refugee camp in the Southern city of Gaza strip, with the viral ‘All eyes on Rafah’ story on Instagram.

However, the actor sparked social media outrage as she took down the post minutes after sharing it.

Taking to the comments section of her latest Instagram reel, netizens slammed Dixit for her move, which they dubbed ‘even more pathetic’. “Posting and deleting because of what some people think is even more pathetic. Very disappointed,” an Instagrammer wrote in the comments section, while another penned on X, “Ma’am you deleted post after facing backlash.”

Notably, an Israeli airstrike triggered a fire that killed 45 people in a tent camp in the Gazan city of Rafah on Monday, prompting an outcry from global leaders who urged the implementation of a World Court order to halt Israel’s assault.

More than half of the dead were women, children, and elderly people, health officials in Hamas-run Gaza said, adding that the death toll was likely to rise from people with severe burns.

Free Palestine forever: Bella Hadid makes a powerful fashion statement at Cannes