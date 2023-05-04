Madiha Imam wipes her Instagram after marriage

Actor-VJ Madiha Imam deleted all but only three of her Instagram posts after getting married earlier this week.

Madiha Imam, who tied the knot with writer-producer Moji Basar on Monday, shared the good news with some glimpses from the private ceremony on the photo and video sharing application on Wednesday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

However, before sharing the wedding picture gallery on the gram, Imam wiped off her posts except for the two she shared last week on Eid-ul-Fitr 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syeda Madiha Imam (@madihaimam)

In the wedding clicks shared by the celebrity, Imam looked stunning as a bride in her traditional yet contemporary trousseau by designer Zara Shahjahan paired with some gold jewels and matching bangles. The groom on the other hand looked dapper in his cream-coloured sherwani.

“Married 1-5-2023. Remember us in your prayers as we embark on this new chapter of our lives,” she announced on the social site after which congratulatory messages started to pour in for the newlyweds from her fans and showbiz fraternity.

Work, food & fun: Madiha Imam shares February photo dump

Later, the actor took to her Instagram stories to share some inside glimpses from her intimate reception event. The actor and her husband kept it minimalist with twinning attires for the reception. Meanwhile, on the work front, Imam began her career as a VJ at a very young age and also hosted a couple of shows before she eventually made her way to acting.

The actor is one of the most prominent new entrants in the industry with superhit serials like ‘Mujhay Vida Kar’, ‘Dushman-e-Jaan’ and ‘Zakham’ to her credit. She made her film debut in 2017 with the Bollywood movie ‘Dear Maya’.

Comments