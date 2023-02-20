Work, food & fun: Madiha Imam shares February photo dump

It’s all work with a bit of fun, food and friends for actor Madiha Imam in her February photo dump on Instagram.

While we are still not over with February 2023 yet, the ‘Mujhe Vida Kar’ actor, Madiha Imam is done with her photo dump for the second month of this year on the photo and video sharing application.

She shared a 10-picture and video gallery on social media featuring glimpses of her personal and professional endeavours for the month. “2/23 🤍💚” the celeb captioned the post which had everything from stunning selfies to some ad BTS, getting-ready clips and even delectable binges.

Her massive fanbase on the gram showered their love on the picture gallery with thousands of likes and comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Imam began her career as a VJ at a very young age, and also hosted a couple of shows before she eventually made her way to acting. The actor is one of the most prominent new entrants in the industry with superhit serials like ‘Mujhay Vida Kar’, ‘Dushman-e-Jaan’ and ‘Zakham’ to her credit.

She made her film debut in 2017 with the Bollywood movie ‘Dear Maya’.

