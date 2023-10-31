Madiha Imam gives a peek into her dreamy yacht reception

Actor-VJ Syeda Madiha Imam and her husband Moji Basar celebrated their valima reception in UAE, months after their wedding.

Madiha Imam, who tied the knot with writer-producer Moji Basar earlier this year, gave a sneak peek into her intimate albeit dreamy yacht reception in UAE earlier this week, via pictures and videos shared on the social site Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syeda Madiha Imam (@madihaimam) Sharing the four pictures and video gallery, Imam simply captioned, “Reception 26-10-2023,” along with the bridal dress and styling credits. The ‘Mujhay Vida Kar’ actor chose an exquisite magenta ensemble by Pakistan’s ace couturier HSY for the night and wore it with traditional jewels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by syeda madiha imam 🤍 (@imadiha.imam) On the other hand, her husband looked dapper in a suit in the pictures and videos going viral from the event.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the reception post with likes and heartwarming wishes for the new couple in the comments section.

It is pertinent to mention that Imam announced her marriage to Basar in May this year with some inside glimpses of the private affair. “Married 1-5-2023. Remember us in your prayers as we embark on this new chapter of our lives,” she had requested with the wedding pictures on the social site.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syeda Madiha Imam (@madihaimam)

