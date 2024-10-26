Madiha Imam shares a piece of relationship advice for girls

Actor-VJ Syeda Madiha Imam, who tied the knot with Indian filmmaker Moji Basar last year, advised girls not to go for long-distance marriages like hers.

During a recent conversation with celebrated star Faysal Quraishi, on his YouTube channel, his frequent co-star Madiha Imam suggested girls to avoid long-distance relationships if they can, as it can be ‘terrible’.

“It was destined to be in my case but if anyone has a choice, I always tell my friends not to do long-distance marriage, now that I’ve experienced it,” Imam said. “It’s not easy.”

Reasoning her suggestion, the ‘Mujhe Vida Kar’ actor explained, “Because many a time, the arguments which can end merely by talking it out on each other’s face, they usually stretch into fights over a week or two, only due to the conversations over the text messages.”

“Long-distance [marriage] is terrible,” she maintained. “Of course, there are benefits to it as well, including the longing to meet and see your partner after a long time, but the troubles that the long-distance causes outweigh its pros. So I would rather live with the person than send him heart emoticons to make it up.”

However, Imam shared that she and her husband have now come to this ‘practical decision’ to work on their bond in such a way that the two can focus on their respective work in peace when not with each other.

It is worth noting here that Madiha Imam announced her marriage to Arunachal Pradesh-based filmmaker Moji Basar in May last year, with some inside glimpses of their Nikah ceremony in Dubai. The couple later hosted their Valima ceremony in the Gulf city, whereas, another grand reception of them was also hosted by her in-laws, in their hometown in India.