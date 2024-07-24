Madiha Imam receives backlash for her bold vacation outfit

Actor-VJ Syeda Madiha Imam draws social users’ ire for her bold outfit in new vacation pictures from Nepal.

Actor Madiha Imam, who is currently enjoying a romantic getaway in Kathmandu, with her husband Moji Basar, exploring the scenic landscapes of Nepal’s capital, turned to her Instagram handle on Tuesday evening, sharing her vacation pictures, her first post in more than a month.

The 10-visuals gallery, captioned with, “A day spent well,” and a cloud emoji, captured the ‘Mujhay Vida kar’ actor, in a white, breezy, floor-length dress, with tie-up details at the back, as she explored the picturesque locations and binged on local cuisine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madiha Imam Basar (@madihaimam)

While the now-viral pictures receive thousands of likes from Instagrammers, a number of them turned to the comments section, calling out the actor for her bold dress in the pictures.

Some of them were blunt with their words and criticized the actor for lack of modesty in her choice of dress, whereas, others were sarcastic in the comments section telling Imam that the dress should’ve been ‘even smaller’.

Some even brought up religion in the discussion to condemn the actor for not abiding by the Muslim women’s dress code.

It is pertinent to note here that Madiha Imam announced her marriage to Indian filmmaker Moji Basar in May last year, with some inside glimpses of the private Dubai affair.