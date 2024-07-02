‘Got to know about his girlfriend…’: Madiha Imam spills the beans on her filmy love story with husband Moji Basar

Actor-VJ Syeda Madiha Imam spills all about her filmy love story and intercultural marriage with her husband Moji Basar.

In a new tell-all with a digital magazine, Syeda Madiha Imam revealed that she met her now-husband Moji Basar, for the very first time, on the sets of her Bollywood movie, Sunaina Bhatnagar’s ‘Dear Maya’, co-starring veteran actor Manisha Koirala.

“I went to do a Bollywood film back in 2015-16, after my film studies, and there my now-husband was an intern in the production team,” she recalled. “I found him very cute and hardworking, and I love those people who work hard and are also good-looking. So I was single and totally crushing over him.”

Imam continued to share that she first confessed to being ‘smitten’ by him to her mother and told her that she would make the confession to him as well the next day.

“However, the next day when I went on the set and was planning to share my feelings with him, he was not there. I asked another girl from the direction team and she informed me that his girlfriend was over,” the celebrity recounted. “And that’s it, everything got over.”

“But he was very professional on set and we were friends,” she maintained.

“So, around two years ago, he messaged me seeking some professional help in setting up a podcast, as I used to work as a host. And me being the helping friend, sent him all the pointers and details,” shared the ‘Mujhe Vida Kar’ actor, adding that she was still confused about him being extra-friendly, given the fact that he had a girlfriend, so she used her stalking capabilities and got to know that the girl wasn’t in the picture anymore.

“He is a very easygoing personality to talk to, so we had a few round of conversations, and then we met in Dubai when he was visiting with his family and I was in the city for an awards show. Only after a couple of meetings there, we decided that this is what sounds right and feels right for us,” Imam noted.

She also divulged that Basar is four years younger than her and proposed to her first after nine months of being together. The couple made their parents meet and then decided to get married in Dubai, picking a date as per everyone’s availability. However, her father, who met with an accident around that time and was bedridden for six months, couldn’t fly to Dubai for the marriage and her mother also had to stay back to care for her ailing father.

For the unversed, Imam announced her marriage to Basar in May last year with some inside glimpses of the private Dubai affair. The couple hosted their Valima ceremony after a couple of months when her father was finally able to fly, whereas, another grand reception of the couple was also hosted by her in-laws, in their hometown in India.

Imam also revealed that her husband is from North East region of India, Arunachal Pradesh. He is trained in MMA and is a filmmaker by profession.

