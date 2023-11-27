Syeda Madiha Imam, Moji Basar are couple goals in latest post

A heartwarming video of star actress Syeda Madiha Imam and her celebrity husband Moji Basar is making rounds on the social media application Instagram.

The adorable video of the celebrity couple was uploaded on Syeda Madiha Imam’s Instagram account.

The celebrity couple’s clip has close to 20,000 likes. Their fans and fellow celebrities reacted to the clip with heartwarming comments and emojis.

Syeda Madiha Imam tied the knot with Moji Basar in May. She shared the good news and some glimpses from the private ceremony on her Instagram account.

“Married 1-5-2023. Remember us in your prayers as we embark on this new chapter of our lives,” she had requested with the wedding pictures on Instagram.

Later, the couple celebrated their valima reception in an intimate albeit dreamy affair on a yacht in UAE last month.

