WATCH: Madiha Imam receives a warm welcome at in-laws in India

Actor-VJ Syeda Madiha Imam and her husband Moji Basar received a warm welcome at her in-laws’ house in India upon her first visit.
In a widely-circulated video on social media, the newlywed actor, Madiha Imam is seen being welcomed at her in-law’s house in Basar, India, as she visited the place for the first time, to meet her husband, Moji Basar’s family.
For the unversed, Basar is a town in the Lepa-Rada district of the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh and is the abode of the Galo people.
The viral video across the social media platforms has left netizens divided. While a number of her fans showered their love on the video and sent wishes to the actor for a happy married life, there was also a section of netizens who questioned her religion after the interfaith marriage to a Hindu man, as perceived by the discussion regarding Puja in the video by Moji’s relative.
It is pertinent to mention that Imam announced her marriage to Basar in May this year with some inside glimpses of the private affair. “Married 1-5-2023. Remember us in your prayers as we embark on this new chapter of our lives,” she had requested with the wedding pictures on Instagram.
Later, the couple celebrated their valima reception in an intimate albeit dreamy affair on a yacht in UAE last month.
