WATCH: Madiha Imam receives a warm welcome at in-laws in India

Actor-VJ Syeda Madiha Imam and her husband Moji Basar received a warm welcome at her in-laws’ house in India upon her first visit.

In a widely-circulated video on social media, the newlywed actor, Madiha Imam is seen being welcomed at her in-law’s house in Basar, India, as she visited the place for the first time, to meet her husband, Moji Basar’s family.

For the unversed, Basar is a town in the Lepa-Rada district of the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh and is the abode of the Galo people.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

The viral video across the social media platforms has left netizens divided. While a number of her fans showered their love on the video and sent wishes to the actor for a happy married life, there was also a section of netizens who questioned her religion after the interfaith marriage to a Hindu man, as perceived by the discussion regarding Puja in the video by Moji’s relative.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Syeda Madiha Imam (@madihaimam)

It is pertinent to mention that Imam announced her marriage to Basar in May this year with some inside glimpses of the private affair. “Married 1-5-2023. Remember us in your prayers as we embark on this new chapter of our lives,” she had requested with the wedding pictures on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Syeda Madiha Imam (@madihaimam)

Later, the couple celebrated their valima reception in an intimate albeit dreamy affair on a yacht in UAE last month.

