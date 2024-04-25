Madiha Rizvi ties the knot with Junaid Ali Perwez

Popular actor Madiha Rizvi, ex-wife of Hasan Noman, has tied the knot with Junaid Ali Perwez, her husband confirmed on Wednesday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Versatile actor Madiha Rizvi got married for the second time to writer-poet Junaid Ali Perwez, who confirmed their marriage with a heartwarming wedding video on social media, along with a loving caption, dedicated to his wife.

“You have become the flower of my life and with the beautiful scent of your presence you’ve filled my life, soul and body with love and happiness that words can never truly express,” Perwez, who is known as J.P. in the fraternity, wrote in the caption of the video post on Instagram, featuring glimpses of the intimate ceremony, from Rizvi’s bridal entry with her two daughters, to them exchanging rings and signing their Nikah papers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J.P ☠︎ (@j.p_thepoeticmaniac)

“May Allah always bless with the best and guide us towards the path of Imaan and strong our bond with our faith and each other. Ameen. I LOVE YOU @diyariz,” he added.

Replying to his heartfelt note in the comments section, the ‘Jhooti’ actor wrote, “Ameen. You are the blessing I never knew I needed, a reward from God in the shape of a wonderful partner like you. I love you more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Further, sharing the news with her fans on social media, Rizvi penned, “May our marriage be a source of comfort, peace, and happiness for us and our families ameen..” Reacting to the pictures, while thousands of social users extended their good wishes to the couple for this new phase of life, a section of netizens targeted the actor for moving on with her life after divorce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

For the unversed, Madiha Rizvi, daughter of veteran actor Deeba Rizvi, was previously married to fellow actor Hasan Noman, son of late prolific artist, Rasheed Naz, from 2013 to 2022. The ex-couple shares two daughters together.

‘Not through mutual consent’: Hasan Noman speaks up on divorce from Madiha Rizvi