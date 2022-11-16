Madiha Rizvi’s latest video with daughters goes viral

A video of actor Madiha Rizvi with her daughters is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Madiha Rizvi and her children danced to the beat of the music in the viral video. The Instagram reel got thousands of likes from the application’s users.

The celebrity, daughter of veteran actor Deeba Rizvi, tied the knot with Hasan Noman – son of late prolific artist, Rasheed Naz – in 2013. She finalized her divorce after nine years. They are parents to two daughters.

In a statement on Instagram, the “Baby” actor said their separation was for their best.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Hasan and I have amicably finalised our divorce.” her note read. “We’ve been working hard for well over a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible between us. And final conclusion is to part our ways for the best.”

She added, “However, we are and will always be a family, as we continue to co-parent our two incredibly wonderful girls. Therefore, we ask for their and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time.”

