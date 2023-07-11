Madonna shares health update after days of hospitalization

Pop icon Madonna shared a health update with her fans after a days-long stay at a hospital due to a bacterial infection.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle, Monday, Madonna updated her millions of fans across the globe about her health, after a several-day stay in an ICU. “Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love,” read the note on the feed, followed by a recent picture of hers.

“I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” updated the ‘Material Girl’ hitmaker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone,” Madonna wrote further.

Concluding her post, the singer shared that her current focus is her health to get back stronger to her fans. Madonna also confirmed that she is planning to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and begin Europe one in October.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M.”

It is pertinent to mention that Madonna, 64, was hospitalized for several days earlier this month, after falling ill with a ‘serious bacterial infection’, her manager Guy Oseary said in a statement.

Moreover, her sold-out ‘Celebrations‘ tour of the pop icon’s four-decade-long career, due to start July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, was postponed until further notice.

Madonna ‘burnt’ herself out to compete with younger stars