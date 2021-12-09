Madonna regrets the decision of refusing to work in The Matrix

Veteran pop singer Madonna said that she regrets her decision of turning down a role offered to her in The Matrix.

She made the statement during an interview with talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

“I turned down the role in The Matrix, can you believe that?” Madonna told Fallon during the interview. “I wanted to kill myself.”

She added: “That’s like one of the best movies ever made. A teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life.”

Madonna is also regretting her decision of turning down the offer of playing the role of Catwoman in Batman Returns as well as a leading character in Showgirls.

“I saw them both and I regret that I turned down Catwoman, that was pretty fierce,” the singer said.

It is to be noted that she has directed two movies that being 2008’s Filth and Wisdom along with W.E. that was released back in 2011. She is working on directing a movie about her life.

Madonna said that directors have tried to make flicks about her but failed to hit the mark.

She asked that would a movie should be made on her life when there is no truth in the script. She accused one of them for not appreciating women.

