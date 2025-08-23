Madrasa students return 20-tola gold found in Swat floods

SWAT: Students of a local madrasa set an example of honesty after returning 20-tola gold, worth millions of rupees, to its rightful owner during relief work in flood-hit Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A video of the event, which went viral online, shows mud-covered students recovering gold ornaments from a flooded home. Their act of honesty drew widespread praise from netizens.

The students discovered the jewellery while clearing debris and mud in the aftermath of devastating floods that damaged homes and caused heavy financial losses.

سوات:

گھر کے صفائی جے دوران طلبہ کرام کو پندرہ تولے سے زائد سونا ملا۔

طلبہ نے مالک مکان کو سونا حوالہ کردیا

دیانت داری کوئی طلبہ سے ہی سیکھئے#JUI4FloodVictims pic.twitter.com/8dwZQ3NRGD — HAFIZ YAHYA AHMAD (@HAFIZYAHYAAHMA1) August 21, 2025

They handed the valuables to their madrasa chief, who then returned the valuables to the owner after verification.

According to local sources, the students even donated a cash reward of Rs 10,000—given to them in appreciation—to charity. Notably, the rate of 24-karat gold is Rs355,700 per tola in Pakistan.

سوات: سیلاب متاثرہ علاقے کی صفائی میں مصروف رضا کاروں کو 20 تولے سونا ملا#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/Nq1Os6RpuI — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) August 23, 2025

Read More: Gold rates in Pakistan – August 22, 2025