Madrasa students return 20-tola gold found in Swat floods

SWAT: Students of a local madrasa set an example of honesty after returning 20-tola gold, worth millions of rupees, to its rightful owner during relief work in flood-hit Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A video of the event, which went viral online, shows mud-covered students recovering gold ornaments from a flooded home. Their act of honesty drew widespread praise from netizens.

The students discovered the jewellery while clearing debris and mud in the aftermath of devastating floods that damaged homes and caused heavy financial losses.

They handed the valuables to their madrasa chief, who then returned the valuables to the owner after verification.

According to local sources, the students even donated a cash reward of Rs 10,000—given to them in appreciation—to charity. Notably, the rate of 24-karat gold is Rs355,700 per tola in Pakistan.

Read More: Gold rates in Pakistan – August 22, 2025

