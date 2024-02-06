10-year-old boy found dead from madrassahin Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A 10-year-old boy was found dead from a madrassah in Islamabad, ARY News reported citing police sources.

According to details, the dead body having wounds marks on the neck was found in a washroom of a madrassah located in G-6/3 of Islamabad.

A spokesperson of federal police said that in prima facie the child named Muhammad Abdullah died of wounds to the neck.

The police said that the child’s throat was cut with a sharp-edged instrument. Muhammad Abdullah had been studying in the madrassah for a while and rejoined it a day earlier from vacation.

The deceased father Muhammad Sajid is a government employee and residence of PM Colony. The dead body was shifted to Polyclinic Hospital for post-mortem before being handed over to the family.

The Islamabad police said that investigations are underway to determine the actual cause of the death and arrest of the accused.

Earlier in December 2022, a strangle body of a kid was found from Islamabad’s I-9 sector.

According to police, the body was found strangled by a rope from a tree in the limits of I-9 sector in the federal capital. The police said the kid was ‘raped’ before being killed.