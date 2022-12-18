Strangled body of child found from Islamabad’s I-9 sector

ISLAMABAD: A strangle body of a kid was found in Islamabad’s I-9 sector on Sunday, ARY News reported, quoting police.

According to police, the body was found strangled by a rope from a tree in the limits of I-9 sector in the federal capital. The police said the kid was ‘raped’ before being killed.

An investigation is underway to identify the body, the police said and added evidence have been collected from the crime scene.

Separately, a body of a 13-year-old boy was found in the Bala Sharif area of Mianwali with torture marks all over him and the police said was seemingly killed via strangulation after molestation.

Police of the Harnoli district said the body was shifted to a local hospital for post-mortem and expressed suspicion of sexual assault before the seeming asphyxiation of the minor boy.

