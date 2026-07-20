Spain fans flooded Madrid’s streets, waving flags, cheering and honking car horns on Sunday after their side beat Argentina 1-0 to win the World Cup for a second time, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.

Hordes of supporters decked out in the national team’s trademark red jerseys streamed along the Paseo de Recoletos towards Cibeles Square, the traditional gathering point for celebrations by Spain’s national team and its fans.

Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the game on Sunday as Spain beat 10-man Argentina 1-0 after extra-time to win their second World Cup.

The European champions dominated the match at the MetLife Stadium but struggled to find a breakthrough against the streetwise defending champions.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made a string of saves to deny Spain, but the match changed complexion in second-half stoppage-time when midfielder Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second yellow card after a reckless tackle on Pau Cubarsi.

Read more: Dominant Spain win FIFA World Cup in extra-time

Extra-time followed a familiar pattern, with Spain probing for the opening goal against a deep-lying Argentina.

The breakthrough eventually came in the early moments of the second period of extra-time when substitute Torres finished crisply following a brilliant knock-back by Nico Williams.

Luis de la Fuente’s Spain conceded just one goal in seven matches on their way to the final, suffocating opponents with their slick possession game.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina battled their way through the knockout rounds, coming back from the dead against Egypt and recovering from a goal down to beat England in the semi-finals.