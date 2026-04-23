Maggie Gyllenhaal to head Venice Film Festival competition jury

ROME – U.S. director, actor, screenwriter and producer Maggie Gyllenhaal will head the main competition jury at ​this year’s Venice Film Festival, organisers said on ‌Thursday.

Gyllenhaal’s acting career has spanned more than three decades, including roles in the 2008 superhero film “The Dark Knight” and in ​the 2009 movie “Crazy Heart”, for which she was ​nominated for an Academy Award as best supporting ⁠actress.

She made her directing debut in 2021 with the ​acclaimed drama “The Lost Daughter”, which she also wrote, earning ​her the award for best screenplay at that year’s Venice Film Festival.

“I am thrilled to accept the invitation to lead this ​year’s Venice Film Festival jury,” Gyllenhaal said in ​a statement.

“Venice has always supported truthful, singular voices and I am ‌honoured ⁠to play a part in continuing that brave and necessary tradition. I will not be standing in judgement, but in curiosity, admiration and excitement.”

Festival director Alberto Barbera ​said Gyllenhaal had ​built a ⁠career based on both intelligence and courage.

“Having her as the president of our ​jury means being able to rely on ​an authoritative ⁠and independent voice, animated by that authentic passion for arthouse cinema which has always represented the heart of ⁠the ​Festival,” he said.

The 83rd Venice International ​Film Festival runs from September 2-12. The movies in competition are traditionally ​announced in July.