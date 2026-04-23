Maggie Gyllenhaal to head Venice Film Festival competition jury
- By Reuters -
- Apr 23, 2026
ROME – U.S. director, actor, screenwriter and producer Maggie Gyllenhaal will head the main competition jury at this year’s Venice Film Festival, organisers said on Thursday.
Gyllenhaal’s acting career has spanned more than three decades, including roles in the 2008 superhero film “The Dark Knight” and in the 2009 movie “Crazy Heart”, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award as best supporting actress.
She made her directing debut in 2021 with the acclaimed drama “The Lost Daughter”, which she also wrote, earning her the award for best screenplay at that year’s Venice Film Festival.
“I am thrilled to accept the invitation to lead this year’s Venice Film Festival jury,” Gyllenhaal said in a statement.
“Venice has always supported truthful, singular voices and I am honoured to play a part in continuing that brave and necessary tradition. I will not be standing in judgement, but in curiosity, admiration and excitement.”
Festival director Alberto Barbera said Gyllenhaal had built a career based on both intelligence and courage.
“Having her as the president of our jury means being able to rely on an authoritative and independent voice, animated by that authentic passion for arthouse cinema which has always represented the heart of the Festival,” he said.
The 83rd Venice International Film Festival runs from September 2-12. The movies in competition are traditionally announced in July.