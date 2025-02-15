Magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolts Punjab, Kashmir, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A strong earthquake jolted Islamabad and several cities of Punjab and Azad Kashmir on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Center, the earthquake was measured at 4.8 on the Richter scale with a depth of 17 kilometres. The epicenter was located 15 km Southeast of Rawalpindi.

Tremors were felt in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Samahni, Bhanbar, Chakwal, Murree, Tala Gang, Kallar Kahar, Gujar Khan, Rawat, Kahota, Taxila, Kallar Syedan, Jhelum and other areas.

The earthquake caused panic among residents who rushed out of their homes and buildings. People started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. However, no immediate reports of damage or casualties were received.

Earlier on January 5, 2025, an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Baluchistan’s district Qalat and its surrounding areas.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck with a depth of 33 kilometres.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

The monitoring Centre also confirm that the epicentre was located 27 kilometres south of Qalat.