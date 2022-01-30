Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Swat, adjoining areas

SWAT: An earthquake of magnitude 4 struck Swat and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Wednesday morning, however, no loss of life has been reported so far, ARY NEWS reported.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed the quake with an intensity of 4 on Richter Scale hit Mangora, the central city of district Swat, and adjoining areas, sending people fleeing their homes in panic.

It had a depth of 120 kilometres with the epicentre in the Hindu Kush mountain range, the monitoring centre said.

Earthquakes have been reported frequently during the past few days in the northern areas of the country and days back, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

According to the Met Department, an earthquake measuring 5.0 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Islamabad, Swat, Upper and Lower Dir, Malakand, Mansehra, Balakot, Battagram and its adjoining areas.

The tremors were also felt in some parts of the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region. The epicentre of the quake was the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border and its depth was 100 kilometres.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported so far.

Comments