Magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

SWAT: An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale jolted different parts Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Monday, ARY News reported.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Swat, Lower Dir, Malakand, Kohat, Mardan, Mohmand and adjoining areas.

People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba. No loss is reported as per initial reports.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the Hindukush mountain range in Afghanistan.

Earlier on August 4, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolted the parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Swat, Hazara Division, Swabi, and surrounding areas.

The depth of the quake was 150 kilometres with its epicenter being deduced to be the southeastern Afghanistan border.

On June 13, an earthquake of magnitude 6 earthquake jolted twin cities of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, adjoining areas and several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said that the intensity of the earthquake was recorded at magnitude six on the Richter scale and the epicentre was in the border area of Afghan-Tajikistan at a depth of 223 kilometers.