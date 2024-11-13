Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted Islamabad and cities of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Swat, Malakand, Charsadda, Mansehra, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Chitral, Upper Dir, Khyber, Landi Kotal, Jamrod, Tirah, Buner and other KP cities.

“The center of earthquake was Hindukush mountain range in Afghanistan and depth was 220 kilometers,” according to the National Seismic Monitoring Center in Islamabad.

Following the tremors, people came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

However, no loss of life or property was reported in its wake.

Earlier, an earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and its surrounding areas.

The earthquake’s depth was recorded at 89 kilometers, with its epicenter located in the Hindu Kush Mountain range.

Tremors were felt across Swat and adjoining regions, causing brief panic among residents. However, no immediate reports of damage or casualties were received.

On September 11, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake felt in parts of Pakistan, mostly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Islamabad and parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The earthquake that was recorded at 1229pm PKT was of 5.7 Magnitude with a depth of 10km while its Epicenter was near DG Khan, says PMD in a statement.