Magnitude 5.8 earthquake jolts parts of Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale jolted different parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and adjoining areas, ARY News reported.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Sargodha, Lahore, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Swabi, Mardan, and adjoining areas.

The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 196 kilometers and the epicenter of the earthquake was in the Hindukush mountain range in Afghanistan.

Earlier today, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolted the parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Swat, Hazara Division, Swabi, and surrounding areas.

The depth of the quake was 150 kilometres with its epicenter being deduced to be the southeastern Afghanistan border.

People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba. No loss is reported as per initial reports.

On June 13, an earthquake of magnitude 6 earthquake jolted twin cities of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, adjoining areas and several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The earthquake tremors were also felt in Swat, Peshawar, Buttgram, Upper Dir, Swabi, Mardan, Kohat districts and adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, tremors were also felt at Lower Dir, Buner, Mohmand and Charsadda districts of KP.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said that the intensity of the earthquake was recorded at magnitude six on the Richter scale and the epicentre was in the border area of Afghan-Tajikistan at a depth of 223 kilometers.

According to reports, tremors were also felt at Murree, Chiniot, Phalya, Malikwal, Zafarwal, Shakargarh, Jalalpur Bhattian, Sara-e-Alamgir, Sargodha, Hujra Shah Muqeem, Farooqabad and Faisalabad.