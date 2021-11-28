Magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes northern Peru – EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck Northern Peru on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake struck about 45 kilometres (27.96 miles) north of Barranca, Peru and was at a depth of 80 kilometres, it added.

According to the initial reports, no human loss has been reported.

A shallow and strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Myanmar-India border region early on Friday morning, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

According to India’s National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake was at a depth of 12 kilometres (7.5 miles), and about 140 kilometres (87 miles) from Aizawl in northeastern India.

t was felt in the coastal city of Chittagong in Bangladesh and as far away as the east Indian city of Kolkata, some 451 kilometres (280 miles) from the epicentre near Aizawl, according to witness accounts posted on the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre’s (EMSC) website and on Twitter.

“Very strong,” one such witness posted on EMSC from Chittagong.

