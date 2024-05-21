‘I’ll get married when…’: Maha Hasan spills the beans on marriage plans, ideal life partner

Showbiz starlet Maha Hasan revealed why she is not getting married as the actor listed the qualities she seeks in her ideal life partner. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv Maha Hasan recently sat for a fun tell-all at ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’ on ARY Zindagi, when she listed down the qualities she wants in her potential husband.

Answering the query regarding her marriage plan, Hasan said, “I’ll definitely get married when I’ll find someone, organically. But at the moment, I’m very content with where I am, with myself. I am very fulfilled and have a good support system. ”

“So if I have to welcome someone special in my life, he must do some value addition,” maintained the ‘Ishqiya’ actor.

When asked about her ideal guy, the actor shared, “He should be compatible with me. Someone who has good taste and is intellectually strong. I should be able to carry out a meaningful and knowledgeable conversation with him on several topics.”

“Someone who is responsible and takes care of himself,” she concluded.

Pertinent to note here that Maha Hasan, a NAPA (National Academy of Performing Arts)-graduate, made her on-screen acting debut with ARY Digital’s blockbuster play ‘Ishqiya’, headlined by A-list actors Feroze Khan, Hania Aamir, Ramsha Khan and Gohar Rasheed.

She also played a pivotal role in the drama serial ‘Nand’.

