Maha kumbh ‘viral girl’ Mona Lisa Bhonsle bags a film role

Mona Lisa Bhonsle, the 16-year-old viral girl of this year’s Maha Kumbh festival in India, has bagged her first Bollywood movie.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Mona Lisa ‘Moni’ Bhonsle, 16, a garland seller from Indore, became an overnight sensation earlier this month after she was spotted selling Rudraksha and pearl garlands at the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad.

The young girl, who gained the attention of visitors as well as netizens, for her beautiful eyes and striking facial features, is now back in the headlines, as her fame has got Bhonsle her first-ever role in a Bollywood movie, reported Indian media.

According to the details, the ‘viral girl’ of Maha Kumbh has bagged a lead role in an upcoming film, titled ‘The Diary of Manipur’, directed by Sanoj Mishra – of ‘The Diary of West Bengal’, ‘Ghaznavi’ and ‘Shashank’ fame, announced the filmmaker in a series of Instagram posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanoj Mishra (@sanojmishra)

Reportedly, he recently met Bhonsle’s family to discuss the project and sign her officially.

While the viral girl is now officially on board for ‘The Diary of Manipur’, more details about the project are yet to be unveiled.

Also Read: Viral girl Mona Lisa Bhonsle earned 10 crores at India’s Maha kumbh?