Maheen Siddiqui paid gratitude to Saad Hayat for inviting her as a singer on the track of the song Mein Tere Se for Three Entertainment’s drama Dar E Nijaat.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sheheryar Munawar’s wife Maheen Siddiqui expressed her gratitude to co-singer Saad Hayat with an album featuring the BTS of the studio where the song was shot.

She also captioned her post and noted, “Wanted to say thank you for all the love”. She further mentioned, “@saadhayat thank you for inviting me onto this track and being so supportive. It was such an honour to work with someone so incredibly talented!”

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She then penned an emotional gratitude note for her husband, and noted, “And to my husband, thank you for believing in me even when I didn’t believe in myself. Your faith in me has carried me further than you’ll ever know. @sheheryarmunawar”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by maheen (@maheenhsiddiqui)

The Three Entertainment’s debut drama, Dar e Nijaat, went on air on ARY Digital on August 1. It is written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Saqib Khan. Its starring cast includes Durefishan Saleem, Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui, Nameer Nawaz Khan, Sahar Hashmi, Romaisa Khan, Sania Saeed, and Saba Hamid.