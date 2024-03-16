‘After divorce, people expect me to…: Mahenur Haider opens up on life post-divorce

Showbiz starlet Mahenur Haider opened up on her early marriage and divorce, revealing people’s expectations of her in life after the split.

In a recent tell-all with a digital magazine, actor Mahenur Haider shared that she got married at a very early age, however, she parted ways from her ex-husband in 2020.

The actor shared that she is grateful for her parents and the strong support she has from her family, but at the same time, she accepts the fact that not many girls have that, and hence, she advised them to consider all those aspects before taking any decision.

“Naturally, my experience is very different than most of the other people, which is why, I never talked about it openly,” said the ‘Betiyaan’ star. “Because I cannot advise anyone, or want someone to get fascinated by me.”

“Even now, people I know, if they are having any troubles in their marital life, they call me and expect me to tell them to part ways, but I never do that. I always tell them to not. It’s not like I have any regrets or anything but you know, of course, everybody’s life is different. I built a life for myself even before I settled down, so I had a lot to fall back on, with a lot of support, not everybody has that,” she explained.

“This is why I always say that it is very important for women, girls, or for every individual for that matter, to have at least some skill set, or education or something to be financially independent, whatever craft or anything that makes you one,” the celebrity concluded.

Notably, Mahenur Haider made her TV debut with ARY Digital’s serial ‘Aulaad’ after her divorce in 2020. She went on to play pivotal roles in titles ‘Ishq Hai’ and ‘Betiyaan’.

Moreover, she is also an entrepreneur and runs her fashion label called Zyre.

