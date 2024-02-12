‘Got married soon after completing college…’: Mahenur Haider opens up on early marriage, divorce

Showbiz starlet Mahenur Haider opened up on her early marriage and revealed she is no longer with her ex-husband.

In a new tell-all with a digital magazine, actor Mahenur Haider shared that she got married at a very early age, soon after completing college, but she and her husband parted ways a few years ago.

“I got married quite early, right after my college. I received the proposal when I was 21 and by 22, I was married,” shared the ‘Betiyaan’ star.

“No, we are not together anymore. We parted ways four years ago, in 2020,” she added.

Speaking about difficulties around divorce, despite strong family support, Haider continued, “Of course, I am a human, I cannot say it didn’t affect me at all, it does affect everyone in some way. But I was so consumed by work, I did Aulaad, then immediately after that, I did Ishq Hai, and drama is not the only work I do – I do one project a year, however, I did so much work, that I never paid heed to it.”

“I think I never got the chance to sit and actually process it, after walking away [from the relationship],” said the celebrity, adding that she accepts the privilege of taking this decision because of strong parental support and a lot to fall back on, which many women in unhealthy marriages might not have.

Haider however insisted that it is not always that a person is at fault in a relationship, rather sometimes, it is just that two perfectly good people don’t get along with each other.

To conclude, she advised, “It is very important for women, girls, or for every individual for that matter, to have at least some skill set, or education or something to be financially independent.”

Notably, Mahenur Haider made her TV debut with ARY Digital’s serial ‘Aulaad’ after her divorce in 2020. She went on to play pivotal roles in titles ‘Ishq Hai’ and ‘Betiyaan’.

Moreover, she is also an entrepreneur and runs her fashion label called Zyre.

