Mahesh Babu says Bollywood producers ‘can’t afford me, it’s a waste time’

South Indian actor Mahesh Babu claims he will not waste his time to work Bollywood films if they can’t afford him.

The Tollywood actor has proved his mettle in the South Indian film industry without having a Bollywood project to his credit. He said he never considered switching as it was about respect.

“I had numerous proposals in Hindi, but I doubt they can afford me,” he said as quoted in the report. “I don’t want to waste my time in a field that cannot support me. I never considered quitting my industry and going into another because of the celebrity and respect I receive here [in the South].

He added: “I’ve always wanted to make movies and become famous. My dream is now becoming a reality, and I couldn’t be happier.”

He said he always preferred to work in Telegu flicks and wished Indians would see them. He mentioned the projects were his strength.

