Mahira Khan accepts time for heroine roles may be ending for her

Mahira Khan is embracing aging with sheer elegance and confidence!

During a conversation at Jashn-e-Rekhta Dubai where she appeared alongside veteran actor Samina Peerzada for a panel discussion titled Kahaani Se Kirdaar Tak, the Aik Hai Nigar actor opened up about ageing, success, and the evolving opportunities available to actresses.

While speaking, Mahira Khna admitted that she enjoys both success and the love she receives from people.

“I enjoy success. I think I enjoy people. I really do,” she said, adding that she appreciates the connection she shares with her fans.

At the same time, the actress acknowledged that fame and success are temporary. She said that while she values recognition but remains focused on her craft because public admiration does not last forever.

“I like it when people come to me. I like success but I do know it is transient and will not last forever. That’s why I focus on my work no matter what. These are frills,” she said.

Mahira further added, “It is here today, tomorrow it will be gone. In fact, I’m enjoying this age of my life so much that I’m not worried that a time will come when I will lose heroine roles, and I think that time is coming and that is fine,” she said.

The actress also encouraged directors and producers to look beyond conventional casting and offer her different kinds of characters that allow her to showcase new dimensions of her talent.