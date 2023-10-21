Mahira Khan re-affirms solidarity with Palestinians

A-list actor Mahira Khan re-affirmed her support for the people of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict with Israel as she schooled a social media troll, questioning her stance.

On her handle on the micro-blogging site X, previously termed Twitter, Pakistan showbiz A-lister Mahira Khan schooled a social media troll who questioned her side in the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

Taking to her account on Friday, Mahira Khan tweeted, “Prayers for those suffering.. those who have lost their children, their entire families, those who don’t have homes, those who are in pain every single second.. and especially for those who are ignorant and misinformed about the suffering around them,” which a section of social users believed wasn’t clear of her stance.

“May the universe be kind to us all,” she added.

In response to her tweet, an X user wrote, “Mahira cannot risk her Future holywood contracts guys, thats why she dint name Israel. Majboriya hoti ha.”

The ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ star didn’t hold back and corrected the troll, making her pro-Palestine stance ‘loud and clear’. She noted, “Uhhh I call it loud and clear. Sit down. use your time to pray for Palestine.”

For the unversed, over 3,500 people have since been killed in Israeli air strikes across the Gaza Strip, whereas, more than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel.

Moreover, Israeli air strikes on the hospital compound, sheltering displaced people, on Tuesday, killed at least 200 people.

